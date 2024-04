Saad scored a goal on six shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Saad has six goals and two assists over his last seven outings. The winger tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, but the Blues couldn't build off of his marker. His recent scoring surge has salvaged another middling campaign -- he's up to 26 tallies, 40 points, 130 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 76 appearances on the year.