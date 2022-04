Saad scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

His first-period tally snapped a three-game point drought. Saad's production this season has been right in line with his usual scoring pace -- he's at 23 goals, 47 points, 150 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 75 contests. He'll have to heat up a little bit in the final week of the season to achieve a fourth 50-point campaign.