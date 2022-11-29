Saad scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Saad got a piece of a Josh Leivo shot to net the Blues' lone goal in the third period. The 30-year-old Saad has two goals and one assist in three contests since returning from a one-game absence due to an illness. The winger is at five goals, one assist, 26 shots and a minus-3 rating in 15 outings this season. The Blues continue to look for productive line combinations, and that has Saad seeing top-six minutes despite his lackluster overall numbers, though his recent play has warranted an increased role.