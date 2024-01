Saad tallied two goals, including the game-winner, in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Flames.

Saad got the Blues on the scoresheet in the second period, beating Jacob Markstrom with a wrister to tie the game 1-1. Saad would add a second goal in the final minute of the third, the game-winner in St. Louis' comeback victory. The 31-year-old winger now has four goals in his last six contests. He's up to 13 goals and 21 points through 45 games this season.