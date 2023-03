Saad grabbed a pair of assists in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over Vancouver.

Both of Saad's assists came in the second period, setting up Jakub Vrana before adding another helper on Robert Thomas' power-play tally. The 30-year-old Saad now has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games after going scoreless in his previous four contests. The veteran winger is up to 18 goals and 32 points in 63 games while playing a middle-six role in St. Louis.