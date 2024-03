Saad tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Saad picked up an assist on Kasperi Kapanen's opening tally in the first period before extending the Blues' lead to 4-0 in the second, sliding a loose puck past Jeremy Swayman from in front of the net. Saad now has six goals and 10 points in his last 13 games. He's up to 19 tallies, matching his total from last year, and 31 points through 65 games this season.