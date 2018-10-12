Blues' Brayden Schenn: Accumulates three helpers Thursday

Schenn dished out three assists -- two on the power play -- two shots on goal and one hit during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Schenn was pointless through the first two games, but he turned it around in the third contest. It was the second power-play unit that was effective this time around, as David Perron scored a goal on each of Schenn's assists. Schenn continues to be a solid fantasy play, especially in leagues that value hits since he racked up 154 last season to rank second on the team.