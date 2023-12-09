Schenn put up an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Schenn set up a Robert Thomas goal late in the third period while the Blues had their goalie pulled for an extra attacker. The 32-year-old Schenn has two goals and three helpers over his last five games, getting back on track after a seven-game stretch in which he scored just one goal. The center is at 16 points, 54 shots, 51 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 26 outings while most frequently working on the second line.