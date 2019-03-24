Blues' Brayden Schenn: Adds on two more points

Schenn scored a goal and added a helper in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Schenn has torn it up since the All-Star break with 21 points - four on the power play -- in 20 games. His new linemates have a lot to do with his success. The line of Schenn, Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko has now combined for 62 points in 16 games when grouped together. And the team's also 16-0-0 in those contests. Fantasy owners should have Schenn fixed into their fantasy lineup at this time.