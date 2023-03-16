Schenn notched a power-play assist, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.

Schenn helped out on a Jakub Vrana goal in the first period. In the second, Schenn was given a misconduct penalty. The 31-year-old has four helpers over his last three games, and his penalty Wednesday was his first trip to the sin bin since Jan. 19. The forward is up to 49 points (15 on the power play), 114 shots on net, 124 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-35 rating through 67 appearances.