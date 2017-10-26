Blues' Brayden Schenn: Adds two assists in victory

Schenn helped out on goals by Alex Pietrangelo and Joel Edmundson, earning a 5-2 win over Calgary on Wednesday.

Schenn is up to seven assists on the year and is proving that he's as capable of success in Missouri as he was in Philadelphia. He's become a solid weapon in this young season and owners can start him regularly.

