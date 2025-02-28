Schenn notched two assists, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Schenn made his 1,000th NHL regular-season appearance in Thursday's contest. He celebrated the milestone with his second multi-point effort in five games. The 33-year-old has a goal and five assists over that span, and he's up to 36 points, 106 shots on net, 150 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 60 outings this season.