Blues' Brayden Schenn: Adjusts well with new club
Schenn recorded two assists and finished with a plus-2 rating Saturday against the Stars.
Whenever a star changes jerseys, sometimes there's an adjustment period the follows. That just wasn't the case with Schenn. The long-time Flyer now has one goal and three assists through two games with the Blues, and he's added six hits and six shots on goal. It's clear that he has a newfound connection with winger Jaden Schwartz on the second line and is seemingly a perfect fit on the top power-play unit in St. Louis. Schenn was a monster on the power play for Philly last season, racking up 28 of his 55 points with the man advantage, but only one of his four points this season came on the power play, showing he's working well at even strength, too. Of course, it's a small sample size, but it's a good sign that he was able to produce early in the season.
