Blues' Brayden Schenn: Assist machine

Schenn delivered four assists in a 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Fifteen points in 15 games -- Schenn probably feels like he died and went to heaven when he was sent to St. Louis where he now skates with studs Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz. Think career year.

