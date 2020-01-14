Blues' Brayden Schenn: Assist streak up to four games
Schenn notched a pair of helpers, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
Schenn has six assists during a four-game streak. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, he's failed to score since potting a pair versus the Kings on Dec. 23. His two-helper game Monday brought the 28-year-old's point total to 40 in 47 contests this season, with 15 of them on the power play. Schenn has added 96 shots on goal, 75 hits and 29 PIM.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.