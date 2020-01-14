Blues' Brayden Schenn: Assist streak up to four games

Schenn notched a pair of helpers, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Schenn has six assists during a four-game streak. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, he's failed to score since potting a pair versus the Kings on Dec. 23. His two-helper game Monday brought the 28-year-old's point total to 40 in 47 contests this season, with 15 of them on the power play. Schenn has added 96 shots on goal, 75 hits and 29 PIM.