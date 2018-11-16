Blues' Brayden Schenn: Back in action

Schenn (upper body) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Golden Knights.

Schenn has missed the Blues' last four games due to an upper-body injury, but he'll step right back into his usual role Friday, skating on St. Louis' second line and top power-play unit against Vegas. Fantasy owners will be happy to have him back in their lineups, as he's been productive when healthy this season, notching three goals and nine points in 12 appearances.