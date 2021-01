Schenn recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Schenn earned the primary assist on Jaden Schwartz's buzzer-beating empty-netter. Make it three straight games for Schenn on the scoresheet -- he has two goals and a helper in that span after he went scoreless through the first two contests. The 29-year-old has added a plus-2 rating, 11 shots on goal and six hits this year, providing a modest mix of offense and physical play.