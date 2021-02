Schenn recorded an assist, six shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Schenn had the secondary helper on the first of two Mike Hoffman goals in the third period. While Schenn's recent point streak ended at seven games Tuesday, he got right back on the scoresheet Thursday. The 29-year-old center has a strong 11 points in as many games (six goals, five helpers). He's added 29 shots, a plus-8 rating and 13 hits this season.