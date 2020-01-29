Play

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Bags power-play assist

Schenn produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flames.

Schenn set up Jaden Schwartz's first-period tally. Though Schenn's goal drought extended to 13 games, he's produced 11 helpers in that span, including four on the power play. The 28-year-old has 42 points, 105 shots, 82 hits and 33 PIM through 51 contests, but fantasy owners would like to see him light the lamp soon.

