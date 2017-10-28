Blues' Brayden Schenn: Bangs home game-clinching tally
Schenn scored the game-winning goal in the third period of Friday's 2-1 victory over Carolina.
Sporting a three-game point streak with a tally and three assists, Schenn is in position to post high-end fantasy numbers now skating between Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz in all situations. The first-year Blue also offers a cross-category profile and has the potential to deliver a career year offensively. There are probably plenty of settings where he's undervalued, too.
