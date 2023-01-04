Schenn scored a power-play goal and an even-strength assist while adding eight hits, four shots, one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

The veteran center capped his night by going top shelf on Ilya Samsonov to end the shootout in the fourth round. Schenn's eight hits tied his season high, and he's picked up his scoring pace over the last month, recording two goals and 12 points in his last 14 games.