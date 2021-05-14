Schenn scored a pair of power-play goals on his only shots of the game in a 7-3 win over Minnesota on Thursday.

Schenn put together his first multi-goal game since Jan. 31, scoring twice less than six minutes apart in the second period to help the Blues turn a 3-0 deficit into a 4-3 lead. The goals were the 15th and 16th of the season for the 29-year-old, who had entered the night with just two assists over his previous five contests. Schenn wrapped up the regular season with 36 points and 35 PIM in 56 games.

More News