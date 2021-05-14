Schenn scored a pair of power-play goals on his only shots of the game in a 7-3 win over Minnesota on Thursday.

Schenn put together his first multi-goal game since Jan. 31, scoring twice less than six minutes apart in the second period to help the Blues turn a 3-0 deficit into a 4-3 lead. The goals were the 15th and 16th of the season for the 29-year-old, who had entered the night with just two assists over his previous five contests. Schenn wrapped up the regular season with 36 points and 35 PIM in 56 games.