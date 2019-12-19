Blues' Brayden Schenn: Bounce-back season continues

Schenn scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Edmonton.

The goal was Schenn's 15th of the season, tying him for the team lead with David Perron. A perennial 25-goal scorer prior to last season, Schenn dipped to 17 goals in 72 games in 2018-19. He's rebounded nicely in the goal-scoring department this season thanks to a career-high shooting percentage of 20 percent. Even if that levels off, he's a virtual lock to deliver 20-25 goals.