Blues' Brayden Schenn: Breaks goal drought on power play

Schenn scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks in Game 6.

Schenn had gone 13 games without a tally before scoring in the second period to restore a two-goal lead for the Blues at the time. Schenn has only two goals and seven points in 19 contests during the playoffs, as the top-line center has struggled to produce much offense.

