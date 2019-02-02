Blues' Brayden Schenn: Bumps up to first line

Schenn is expected to work on the first line with Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko during Saturday's game versus Columbus, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Schenn's performance this season -- 27 points in 45 games -- has been unimpressive when compared to last year's 70-point effort. The Blues will shake things up and give him an excellent opportunity to get back on track, as he'll move from his normal center position to left wing and play on a line with two stars.