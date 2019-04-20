Blues' Brayden Schenn: Centering second line Saturday

Schenn will center the second line with Jaden Schwartz and Oskar Sundqvist during Saturday's Game 6 versus the Jets, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Schenn wasn't producing as a left wing on the top line, so coach Craig Berube dropped him to the second unit and shifted him back to his natural center position before the third period of Game 5. That clearly worked out well, as Schenn posted a goal and an assist in the third frame en route to a Blues win. If he can keep that momentum rolling, Schenn will be a valuable daily fantasy addition.