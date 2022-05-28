Schenn posted an assist and five hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6.

Schenn set up Jordan Kyrou on an odd-man rush that produced the Blues' second goal. With an assist in seven of the last eight games, Schenn was solid on offense, but he wasn't able to find a goal in the playoffs. He finished with eight helpers, 44 hits, 16 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating. The 30-year-old's versatility will keep him as a key part of the Blues' offense heading into next year -- he's under contract for six more seasons.