Blues' Brayden Schenn: Collects assist

Schenn dished out an assist with five shots on goal and two hits during Sunday's Game 5 win over San Jose.

After notching 54 points in 72 regular-season contests, Schenn has just six points in 18 games during this postseason run. Still, the 27-year-old has averaged two shots and three hits per game during that same span.

