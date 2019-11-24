Play

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Collects helper

Schenn posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Schenn had the lone helper on Klim Kostin's first NHL goal at 13:55 of the first period. Schenn has assists in three straight games, putting him at 21 points and 40 hits through 24 contests this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories