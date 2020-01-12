Blues' Brayden Schenn: Collects pair of helpers

Schenn had two assists with one shot and four hits in Saturday's 5-2 defeat of the Rangers.

Schenn picked up both of his assists in the second period, including a secondary helper on David Perron's game-winning, power-play goal. Schenn has points in three straight games (four assists) and has found the scoresheet in eight of his last 11 games, with three goals nine assists during that stretch. The 28-year-old is closing in on a 20-goal season, something he did in four of five years before dipping to 17 in 2018-19.