Schenn notched three assists with three shots, three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Boston.

Schenn assisted on all three of the Blues' goals in the shootout loss. He's picked up multiple points in four of his last 13 games, totaling 17 points during that span. The 31-year-old has 62 points this season, his highest total since posting a career-high 70 during the 2017-18 campaign.