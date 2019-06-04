Blues' Brayden Schenn: Comes up big in Game 4 win

Schenn recorded an assist as well as an empty-net goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Bruins in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Having failed to record a point in Games 2 & 3, Monday's two-point outing was huge for Schenn who now has 11 postseason points through 23 games. The 27-year-old also brought a high degree of physicality to Game 4, finishing with five hits, tied for most on the team.