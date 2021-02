Schenn scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Schenn struck in the final minute of the third period, tying the game at 2-2 to force overtime. David Perron scored the game-winner in overtime. Schenn leads the Blues with eight goals this year. The 29-year-old forward has added six assists, 52 shots, a plus-7 rating and 27 hits through 17 outings.