Blues' Brayden Schenn: Continues red-hot scoring streak
Schenn extended his scoring streak to four games with a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.
During this four-game streak, Schenn has a ridiculous seven assists and nine points, bringing him to 20 points on the year. The 26-year-old center scored a career-high 59 points two seasons ago and could certainly make a run at that this season. Schenn will look to keep rolling on Monday against Calgary.
