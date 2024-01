Schenn notched a goal in a 3-0 win over Washington on Saturday.

Schenn scored his 10th of the season in the middle frame on a hard slap shot from the middle of the circle - Charlie Lindgren didn't stand a chance. With five shots on net, a plus-2 rating, and two hits in 16:09 TOI, Schenn contributed in multiple aspects all game. He has been heating up as of late, scoring in five out of his last six games. The Blues play the Flames on the road this Tuesday.