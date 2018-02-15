Blues' Brayden Schenn: Contributes helper Tuesday
Schenn logged one assist, five shots on goal and three hits during Tuesday's game against the Predators.
Through 59 games this season, Schenn sits with 23 goals and a team-high 54 points, but he also has 108 hits -- ranked second on the team. Three other Blues players have 100 hits, but none of them have over 17 points, proving how multi-faceted Schenn's game is. Schenn is near a point-per-game pace, and even when he fails to notch one, his extracurricular efforts can pick up some slack in most formats.
