Schenn registered two assists (one on the power play) in Friday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Schenn set up tallies by Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich to help the Blues establish a lead that wouldn't be challenged. The pair of helpers continues a strong run for Schenn, who has a goal and six assists in his last seven games. For the season, the 31-year-old forward is up to seven tallies, 17 helpers, 50 shots on net, 52 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 31 appearances.