Blues' Brayden Schenn: Contributes power-play assist
Schenn managed a power-play helper and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
Schenn remains hot on offense, with five goals and five helpers in his last nine outings. The 28-year-old forward is up to 58 points (25 tallies, 33 assists), 138 shots and 119 hits in 71 contests this year. Schenn has also accumulated 21 of his points with a man advantage.
