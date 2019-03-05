Blues' Brayden Schenn: Could return Wednesday

Schenn (upper body) has a good chance to rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Ducks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Schenn's long-awaited return could come at an opportune time Wednesday, with the Blues having lost three of their last four games. The veteran winger was in the midst of a six-point stretch over five games prior to his injury as part of a surging St. Louis squad. He should return to top-six and power-play roles when cleared for action.