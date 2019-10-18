Blues' Brayden Schenn: Cracks scoresheet in sixth straight game
Schenn tallied an assist, took a season-high five shots and recorded one hit during St. Louis' 4-3 shootout loss to Vancouver on Thursday.
Schenn has been one of the Blues' most productive players this season, cracking the scoresheet in six of his seven appearances while taking two or more shots in every single game this season. He will aim to build on this run of great performances next Saturday against Montreal.
