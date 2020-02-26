Blues' Brayden Schenn: Crosses 50-point threshold

Schenn notched a power-play goal and picked up an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 win over Chicago.

Schenn scored with the man advantage just 33 seconds into the game, his 22nd goal of the year. He also set up a Ryan O'Reilly goal early in the third period. Schenn has 51 points in 64 games -- his fifth straight year of 50-plus points -- and is shooting a career-high 17.5 percent. The 28-year-old has done a good portion of his damage on the power-play, scoring 10 times.