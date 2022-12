Schenn notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Schenn helped out on a Pavel Buchnevich tally in the third period. Over his last five games, Schenn has a goal and four assists, with two of those helpers coming on the power play. The 31-year-old forward is providing steady offense in a middle-six role -- he's up to seven goals, 18 helpers, six power-play points, 52 shots on net, 53 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 33 contests.