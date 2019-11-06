Blues' Brayden Schenn: Delivers assist
Schenn produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.
Schenn collected the puck on a rebound from the Canucks' shot, carrying it through the neutral zone on a three-on-none rush. Schenn laid off to Alex Pietrangelo, who set up Jaden Schwartz for the winning goal. The helper continues an impressive start to 2019-20 for the 28-year-old, who has 10 goals and five assists in 16 appearances.
