Blues' Brayden Schenn: Delivers assist

Schenn produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.

Schenn collected the puck on a rebound from the Canucks' shot, carrying it through the neutral zone on a three-on-none rush. Schenn laid off to Alex Pietrangelo, who set up Jaden Schwartz for the winning goal. The helper continues an impressive start to 2019-20 for the 28-year-old, who has 10 goals and five assists in 16 appearances.