Schenn scored a goal on five shots and added five hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks in Game 3.

Schenn received a pass from Ryan O'Reilly and converted on a breakaway for the game-winning goal at 15:06 of overtime. The tally was Schenn's first of the postseason, to go with three helpers, 14 shots and 24 hits in six appearances.