Schenn scored a goal on two shots and was plus-3 in Monday's 4-1 win mover the Avalanche. He also provided two hots and two blocks.

Schenn connected on a one-timer from the left circle to give the Blues a 2-1 lead with 6:26 left in the opening period. It was the 13th goal of the year for Schenn, but his first since March 8, halting his personal 19-game drought. He appears to be coming out of that funk with three points and a plus-6 rating over his last two contests.