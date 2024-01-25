Schenn scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Schenn has scored in three straight games, and his latest helped the Blues avoid a complete collapse after blowing a lead in the third period. The 32-year-old went without a goal over 16 games between Dec. 2 and Jan 6, but he's since produced four goals and four assists over eight outings. Overall, the center is at 24 points, 92 shots on net, 88 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 46 appearances.