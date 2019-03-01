Blues' Brayden Schenn: Didn't make trip

Schenn (upper body) failed to make the trip for Friday's matchup with Carolina, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Schenn will miss his fifth consecutive game due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the center was on a tear with six points in his previous five contests. Once cleared to play, the 27-year-old figures to resume a top-six role and should be back on the power play as well.