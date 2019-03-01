Blues' Brayden Schenn: Didn't make trip
Schenn (upper body) failed to make the trip for Friday's matchup with Carolina, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Schenn will miss his fifth consecutive game due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the center was on a tear with six points in his previous five contests. Once cleared to play, the 27-year-old figures to resume a top-six role and should be back on the power play as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...