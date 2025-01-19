Schenn logged a power-play assist and six hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Schenn continues to roll on offense -- he has five goals and five assists over his last 10 outings, and he's earned a pair of power-play points over his last two games. The 33-year-old center picked up extra ice time Saturday, playing 20:11 after Robert Thomas saw his minutes cut in a poor performance for the Blues' top line. Schenn remains in a second-line role and has 28 points (four on the power play), 91 shots on net, 112 hits, 37 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 47 appearances.