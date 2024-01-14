Schenn recorded a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Schenn is thawing out on offense, earning a point for a third straight game. Prior to this week, he had gone 12 contests without a point. The 32-year-old is prone to the occasional dry spell, though he can still help in fantasy with his physical play. For the season, he's at 19 points (six on the power play), 81 shots on net, 76 hits, 23 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 41 appearances. He's on pace for his worst point total in a full-length season since 2013-14.