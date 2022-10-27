Schenn drew an assist, but the Oilers hung on for a 3-1 victory Wednesday.

Schenn was tagged with a minus-3 rating against the Jets on Monday. The 2009 No. 5 overall draft pick also failed to produce at least one point for the first time in four outings. The skid didn't last long. Schenn, who added two shots and two hits Wednesday, was credited with an assist on Ryan O'Reilly's first-period, power-play tally. Schenn's fifth helper tied the score at 1-all. In 21 career matchups against the Oilers, Schenn has collected eight goals among 22 points.